Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,812 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock remained flat at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 167,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

