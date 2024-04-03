Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBB stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 66,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

