Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBB stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
