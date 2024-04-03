BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

