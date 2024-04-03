Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 10.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 157,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 22.70.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

