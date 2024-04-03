Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Trading Up 22.4%

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) was up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 178,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 27,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$370.65 million during the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 1,263.95% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

