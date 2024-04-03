Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Rises By 8.0%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $304,702.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,269,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,357 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get JFrog alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in JFrog by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $22,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 84,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,929. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.