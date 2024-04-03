electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758. electroCore has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

