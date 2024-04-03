Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.74

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 171706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $17,607,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

