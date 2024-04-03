Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 53,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,596. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

