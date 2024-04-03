iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

