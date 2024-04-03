Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.57

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2745393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

Barclays Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.