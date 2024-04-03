Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.38

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 44494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

