Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.97

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 93644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

