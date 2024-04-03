Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.11

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.11 and last traded at $136.11, with a volume of 2231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Crane Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 76.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

