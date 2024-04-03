Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.66

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.66 and last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 136949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

