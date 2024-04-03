Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.57

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 35361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.