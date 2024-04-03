Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.87

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 976862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,838,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

