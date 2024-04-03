Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $400.47

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $400.47 and last traded at $398.59, with a volume of 21301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

