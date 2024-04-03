Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.50

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.50 and last traded at $211.06, with a volume of 205068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.93.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

