Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.88

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 123567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 510,216 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

