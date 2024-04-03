Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,680 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.33. The company had a trading volume of 855,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

