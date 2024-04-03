Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.6 %

LLY traded up $19.52 on Wednesday, reaching $783.48. 801,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $351.27 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $744.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.