Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after buying an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 721,999 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
ANGL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 82,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
