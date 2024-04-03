Howland Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.53. The company had a trading volume of 137,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,591. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

