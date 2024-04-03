Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 1,605,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,215,854. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

