BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,202. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,707,789.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,973,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,707,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,313,732 shares of company stock valued at $38,782,392.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.