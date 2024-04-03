Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,634. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

