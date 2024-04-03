Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,634. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
