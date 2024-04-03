BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 25,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,876. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
