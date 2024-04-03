BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 25,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,876. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

