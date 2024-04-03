Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 19th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 26,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.