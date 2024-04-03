Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 19th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 26,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
