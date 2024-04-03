BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 19,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,140 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.