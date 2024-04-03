BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,139. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.84.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,024,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,196,942 shares of company stock worth $34,415,254.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

