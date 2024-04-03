Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VHT opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.