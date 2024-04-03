iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2,121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.