Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

