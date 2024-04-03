Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Issues Earnings Results

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

RHE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 7,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Health Properties by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Health Properties by 62.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

