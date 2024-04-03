Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCN remained flat at $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 152,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,159. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

