Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Hits $37.30 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $858.57 million and $37.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.54 or 0.05019691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00027759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

