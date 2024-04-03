Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,305,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $499.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.