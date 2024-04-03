Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,338.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,074.79. The company has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

