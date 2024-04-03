Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

