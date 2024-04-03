UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,468 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

CL opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.