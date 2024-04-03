Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,650 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

