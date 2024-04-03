Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MGK traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $286.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,938. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.