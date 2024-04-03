Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,610,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $390.10. 22,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

