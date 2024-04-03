Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL remained flat at $25.32 on Wednesday. 42,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,884. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

