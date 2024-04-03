Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

