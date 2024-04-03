UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.