UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

