Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

