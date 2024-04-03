Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,566.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,589.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,330.03.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

